In Bengal, Jalil Akhtar’s days in hell

Rasakhowa is one of the oldest and largest weekly markets in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. Sunday is haat day. Buyers and sellers come here from far and wide.

At the heart of this weekly market was gorur haat (cattle market), spread across an enormous tract of land. Farmers, householders, cattle-rearers, milkmen and butchers came here to buy and sell animals. Everyone had a different way of judging a cow or bullock: one man would inspect its teeth, another would slap and feel its flanks.

The tumult of the Sunday cattle market was a big feature of the agrarian economy of Karandighi’s villages. Around it flourished other sections of the market: for fruits and vegetables, for jute, paddy and rice, and for pulses, especially the roasted mashkalai dal (also known as urad). The buying and selling didn’t stop altogether on the other days of the week.

People from distant villages gathered here regularly, and for that reason, schools, madrasas, student hostels and government offices had also sprung up around the haat. Rasakhowa, built over centuries from the accumulated sediment of village life, was a mirror to the lives of these people.

29 July 2026. The government bus that left Raiganj bus depot at seven in the morning dropped us at Rasakhowa before nine. There were four of us. It was Wednesday, not haat day, but even so, its torpor seemed somehow unnatural. The first thing that struck us was a vast emptiness. This was where the gorur haat used to sit.

No longer. A ban was enforced on the buying and selling of cattle just before Bakrid this year. Police and Hindutva musclemen came to Rasakhowa and smashed all the structures of the cattle haat. It has now been shut for more than two months.