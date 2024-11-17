‘In just four years, it’s all snatched away. It is so unfair’

Sooraj Jatti was not yet a teenager when he told his father he wanted to join the Indian army. His father, Shankar, a retired serviceman himself, beamed with pride at the thought of having inspired his son. “For me, it was an obvious choice because of the atmosphere in my house,” 19-year-old Sooraj says, in between his training sessions at an academy in Palus, a city in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. “As long as I can remember, I never thought about anything else.”

Less than a decade later, Shankar is no longer that proud father who delighted in his son’s decision. Somewhere along the line, he turned sceptical. To be precise, on 14 June 2022. That was the day Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a press conference announcing the Agnipath scheme, under which “Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in armed forces as Agniveer.” Before the introduction of the scheme, recruitment into the armed forces between 2015–2020 stood at 61,000. When the pandemic struck in 2020, recruitment was stopped.

The Agnipath scheme aimed to recruit around 46,000 youth into the Indian army. According to the government press release, the eligible age was set at 17.5–21 years, potentially bringing down the average age of the forces by 4–5 years. Unlike a lifelong army career, this is a four-year engagement, at the end of which 25 per cent of the batch would get a job in the regular cadre of the armed forces.

Shivaji Suryavanshi, 65, an ex-army man and president of Sainik Federation in the city of Kundal, also in Sangli, believes the scheme is against national interest. “Four years is too short a time for a soldier to be ready,” he says.