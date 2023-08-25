In suicide note, NRI woman who ended life in K'taka accuses Australian authorities of harassing her family

The NRI woman from Australia, who recently committed suicide in Karnataka's Belagavi district, in her death note had accused the Australian authorities and some residents of a locality in Sydney of harassing her family, police said on Friday.

Priyadarshini Lingaraj Patil (40) from Dharwad had committed suicide on August 20 near Saundatti in Belagavi district. She had ended her life by jumping into the Malaprabha river in Goravanakolla village. Her body was found in Naviluteertha village of the district.

She had arrived in Bengaluru from Australia and from there she had reached Hubballi and then Belagavi by bus.

Priyadarshini’s family was waging a legal battle with the Australian authorities regarding the custody of her children.