Odisha: ‘Tortured’ by IPS officer’s wife, woman home guard loses legs in suicide bid

A woman home guard of Odisha lost both of her legs under the wheels of a running train in her attempt to die by suicide allegedly after being tortured by a DIG-rank officer's wife, at whose residence she was working.

In a written complaint to Odisha’s home guard DG Sudhanshu Sarangi, the victim accused the senior IPS officer’s wife of verbally abusing her and beating her up if she failed to perform her job properly.

The officer, North Central Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai, rejected the allegations and claimed that the woman home guard, identified as Souridri Sahu of Angul district, was disturbed because of some family issues.

The officer was transferred to state police headquarters at Cuttack after the allegations were raised, an official said.

Director General of Home Guard, Sudhansu Sarangi, said the allegations will be verified.