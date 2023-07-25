Orissa HC stays Odisha civil services 2021 results

The Orissa High Court has stayed the publication of results of the Odisha civil services examination, 2021, conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

While hearing a petition filed by a Person with Disability (PwD) candidate Satish Kumar Panigrahi, the High Court in its interim order issued on July 21, directed OPSC not to publish the results of the recruitment without leave of the court.

As per the order, the OPSC has not allowed the petitioner to participate in the recruitment test, particularly the personality test, as he was having 40 per cent temporary disability.