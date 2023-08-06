Income certificate for EWS category in Delhi to only be issued online

The Delhi government has rolled out a facility for people from the EWS category to get their income and asset certificates online, according to a notification.

Income and asset certificates are key documents for people from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to get admission in schools, universities and for other purposes.

According to an official notification issued on August 1, the certificates will now be issued only through the online mode, cutting out the need to visit the subdivisional magistrate's office.