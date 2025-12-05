India and Russia push national currency trade to boost commerce, eye $100 billion target

India and Russia have agreed to accelerate work on using their national currencies for bilateral trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a joint statement during their summit in New Delhi on Friday.

The move comes as both sides look to insulate commercial transactions from external pressures, reduce dollar dependence, and support a faster expansion of economic ties.

Putin is in India for a two-day visit for the 23rd Annual Summit and discussions with Modi. The leaders reviewed the state of economic cooperation and explored ways to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers in order to reach their revised goal of $100 billion in trade by 2030. Bilateral trade for 2024–25 stood at $68.7 billion.

According to the joint statement, the two governments will continue developing systems that enable settlements in rupees and roubles, alongside enhancing interoperability between payment networks, financial messaging services, and potential central bank digital currency platforms. The intention, officials noted, is to ensure uninterrupted trade flows.

Experts say currency cooperation is part of a broader effort to tackle India’s widening trade deficit with Russia. “By operationalising rupee-denominated trade, we can bypass the dollar-dependency that is currently aggravating our deficit,” said Suketu Thanawala of advisory firm StraCon.