I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to meet at 10 am to discuss Adhir Ranjan's suspension

"Especially suspending a Member of Parliament for bringing forth allegations highlights potential shortcomings of the central government. It is crucial that we uphold the fundamental tenets of our democratic system, wherein the voices of people are heard and acknowledged. It's the first time in the history of the Parliament of India that the leader of the largest opposition party is suspended without opposition MPs in the House.



"Therefore, the House should come forward to discuss the issues which have forced the concerned democratic authority to go for suspension and the House should revoke the suspension of the leader of the largest opposition party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as it sends a positive message about our commitment to democratic values," the Congress leader said.