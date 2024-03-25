INDIA bloc to hold maha rally in Delhi on 31 March: Gopal Rai

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to safeguard the country's interests and democracy, AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday, 24 March.

The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 21 March from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday, 22 March sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till 28 March.

Addressing a press conference, INDIA bloc allies AAP and Congress announced the rally.

"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, Rai said.

"Democracy and the country are in danger. All INDIA bloc parties will take part in this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy," he added.

Rai claimed that Kejriwal's arrest has angered people who respect the Constitution.

"It is not only about Arvind Kejriwal. The entire opposition is being threatened. Either they use money to buy people or scare them by using the ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). If someone refuses to bow, they get them arrested under false cases," Rai alleged.

The Delhi minister cited the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav are also being targeted.