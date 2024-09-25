INDIA bloc will hit the road if J-K statehood not restored after polls: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 25 September said the INDIA bloc will use its full force within Parliament and even hit the road if the BJP-led government fails to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in support of party candidates, the former Congress president said a grave injustice was done with the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories in 2019.

This was his third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the past nearly three weeks. He visited Banihal and Dooru constituencies on 4 September ahead of the first phase of assembly polls on 18 September. His visit to Surankote and Central-Shalteng came on 23 September, two days ahead of the second phase of polls 25 September.

Immediately after reaching Jammu on Wednesday, Gandhi held an interaction with professionals at a hotel before moving to the JK Resort Ground to address a public rally.

Reiterating his resolve to work for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi said, "This has never happened in the history of India that we have taken away statehood and transformed a state into UT."

"It should have never happened and I guarantee you that if the BJP is not going to restore the statehood (after elections), we -- the INDIA alliance -- will use our full force in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and even come on the roads for the restoration of statehood to J-K," he told the rally.