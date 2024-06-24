INDIA bloc's show of strength in Parliament, raise call to "save Constitution"

INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex on Monday in a show of strength on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, holding copies of the Constitution and raising slogans on "saving democracy".

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, among others assembled at the spot where the Gandhi statue once stood in the Parliament complex.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the MPs.

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, they raised slogans such as "long live Constitution", "we will save Constitution", "save our democracy".

Rahul Gandhi said they would not allow the Constitution to be "attacked" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This attack is not acceptable to us and that is why we held the Constitution and took oath," he said.

"Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it," Gandhi added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the INDIA bloc leaders entered the 18th Lok Sabha with Mahatma Gandhi's blessings.

"The INDIA alliance enters the 18th Lok Sabha with Bapu’s blessings and with a fresh resolve to give voice to people’s issues, challenges, hopes and aspirations in Parliament and keep the government in check every single minute," he said in a post on X.