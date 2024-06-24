No evidence he understood true meaning of people's verdict: Cong on PM Modi's pre-session remarks

The Congress on Monday, 24 June said prime minister Narendra Modi has nothing new to offer and as usual resorted to "diversion" in his remarks ahead of the start of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM has shown no evidence that he understood the true meaning of people's verdict.

"The non-biological PM who suffered a resounding personal, political, and moral defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has just given his usual 'desh ke naam sandesh' outside the Parliament as the 18th Lok Sabha prepares to commence its tenure," he said.

"He has said nothing new and as usual resorted to diversion. He has shown no evidence that he understands the true meaning of the people's verdict, which saw him eking out only a narrow and dubious win in Varanasi," Ramesh said in a post on X.