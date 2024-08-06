"In regular contact with Dhaka," Jaishankar tells Parliament

Union external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 6 August, that India was closely monitoring the political crisis in Bangladesh following prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country to arrive in India.

Jaishankar briefed the MPs about Hasina's urgent request to visit India. “She requested approval at very short notice, and we received a flight clearance request from Bangladesh. She arrived in Delhi yesterday evening,” he said.

“In the past 24 hours, we have been in regular contact with Dhaka. We seek the House's understanding and support on sensitive issues concerning this important neighbour,” added Jaishankar, noting that Indian border forces have been instructed to remain exceptionally alert, given the evolving situation.

Jaishankar confirmed that India is also actively engaging with its citizens in Bangladesh through its diplomatic channels. “There are about 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, including 9,000 students. Most students returned to India in July based on the High Commission’s advice,” he said.