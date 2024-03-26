India comes out in support of Manila amid rising tensions in South China Sea

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, 26 March that India firmly supports the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty after the latter lodged "strongest protest" against Chinese action in the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines summoned a Chinese diplomat on Monday, 25 March following a "water cannon assault" by the country's coast guard that injured Filipino navymen and heavily damaged their boat last week.

Addressing a press briefing in the capital alongside Enrique Manalo, Secretary for Foreign Affairs, S. Jaishankar extended his support to the nation, and called on all countries to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"As a nation deeply invested in this region (The Philippines), because of its Act East policy and Indo Pacific..., India follows all developments with great interest. We are also convinced that the progress and prosperity of this region is best served by staunch adherence to the rules-based order," he said.

Stating that all parties must adhere to UNCLOS 1982 in its entirety, both in letter and in spirit, he said: "I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India's support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty."

There have been repeated confrontations between Manila and Beijing in recent months owing to their long history of maritime territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Following Manila's protest, China described its actions as "lawful regulation, interception and expulsion" of a foreign vessel that "tried to forcefully intrude" into Chinese waters.

UNCLOS establishes the international legal order of the seas and oceans.