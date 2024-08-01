Union govt blocks access to yet another documentary on YouTube

In a now sadly familiar move, YouTube has blocked a documentary in India following an order from the Union information and broadcasting ministry, as per reports in the Wire and ABC News. The film in question — an episode of popular ABC TV show Four Corners titled 'Infiltrating Australia – India’s Secret War', which explores allegations of the Narendra Modi government using Indian intelligence agencies to target Indian diaspora in Australia.

What does the documentary show that the Modi government had to go all the way to get it blocked? Well, it features activists from the Sikh community in Australia, who claim that their families in India have been intimidated by Indian authorities. The film also explores how Indian officials have allegedly put in place spies to silence critics in Australia.

The documentary, which was uploaded to the video platform on 17 June, has since been geo-blocked. However, ABC News director Justin Stevens isn’t backing down, asserting that ABC "fully backs and stands by this reporting," ABC News reported.