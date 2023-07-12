India: How climate change is causing an environmental crisis

The rains also often cause widespread devastation and death from flooding and landslides.

Scientists say the rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic, increasing the frequency and ferocity of the floods.

"Human-induced climate change is already intensifying hydrological extremes in India, and the recent floods in parts of northern India are yet another example of how extreme events can be more disastrous in hilly regions than in plains," Akshay Deoras, a research scientist at the United Kingdom's National Centre for Atmospheric Science and the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology, told DW.