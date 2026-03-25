India must build its own search engine for digital sovereignty: Cong MP Dangi

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi on Wednesday called for the development of an indigenous internet search engine, arguing that India must reduce its dependence on foreign technology platforms to safeguard data and strengthen digital sovereignty.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Dangi said the data of nearly 1.4 billion Indians is largely collected and processed by foreign companies such as Google, posing potential risks to privacy and cybersecurity.

‘Digital choke point’ warning

Drawing a geopolitical analogy, Dangi said global tech platforms have become “digital choke points” for India.

“The way the Strait of Hormuz is a choke point, similarly Google and Microsoft have become our digital choke points,” he said, warning that in the event of geopolitical tensions or sanctions, critical services could be disrupted.

He cautioned that platforms such as Google, YouTube, Gmail and Android updates could be affected if relations between India and the United States deteriorate.