India needs NITI Aayog-like permanent commission to tackle climate change: SC judge

Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan on Friday, 12 July said climate change is a serious existential threat and called for the establishment of a permanent commission in India, similar to NITI Aayog, to find a comprehensive solution to the problem.

Another SC Judge, Justice Surya Kant, said the apex court has "time and again gone above and beyond the scope of existing laws" to prevent environmental degradation and hoped the Indian legislature would come forward to address the current challenges.

"Climate change is a problem right here and right now. It is, without exaggeration and without creating an alarm, a serious existential threat," Justice Viswanathan said at the launch of a book titled "Climate Change: The Policy, Law and Practice" by lawyer Jatinder (Jay) Cheema.

"There is one other thought. Experts have been writing about it, and Cheema addresses it in his book... the need for the establishment of a climate change commission for our country, a permanent body on the lines of NITI Aayog, so that periodically all stakeholders address this issue and push the frontiers to solve the problem from all angles," he said.

Justice Viswanathan said there is also a raging debate among experts about the framework of the umbrella legislation on climate change that India should adopt.