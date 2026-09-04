India offers DNA profiling facilities to identify Nepal flood victims

India will make central and state forensic laboratory facilities available for DNA profiling of the close biological relatives of people missing in Nepal’s devastating flash floods, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The measure is intended to assist Nepalese authorities in identifying bodies recovered after the 26 August disaster, which has killed at least 1,259 people. Nearly 5,000 people remain missing, while emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000.

First-degree biological relatives living in India — including a missing person’s father, mother, son, daughter or sibling — may have their samples collected and DNA profiles prepared at designated laboratories.

These include Central Forensic Science Laboratories, State Forensic Science Laboratories, laboratories operated by the National Forensic Sciences University and facilities accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories that are equipped to conduct DNA profiling.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also released a list of government forensic science laboratories offering the required services.

The decision was taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as an additional step to support the identification process under way in Nepal. It followed a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu outlining the procedures available for identifying the mortal remains of flood victims.