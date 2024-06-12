India ranks 129th on Global Gender Gap Index per the World Economic Forum
With less than 30 per cent gender parity, India ranks 5th in South Asia per the WEF Index, and far below Iceland, which is on top of the table
India has slipped two places on the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index to arrive at 129th place, while Iceland retains its top position in the rankings, as published on 12 June.
Within South Asia, India was ranked fifth—after Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan; Pakistan was ranked last.
Globally, Sudan was ranked last on the index of 146 countries, while Pakistan has slipped three places, to 145th.
India figured among the economies with the lowest levels of economic parity, alongside Bangladesh, Sudan, Iran, Pakistan, and Morocco. All of them registered less than 30 per cent gender parity in estimated earned income.
However, India showed the best gender parity in terms of enrolment in secondary education, while it scored well on political empowerment of women at 65th rank globally.
With regard to parity in the number of years with female/male heads of state for the last 50 years, India was ranked 10th.
With a population of over 140 crore, India has closed 64.1 per cent of its demographic gender gap in 2024.
The decline by two places from 127th overall last year mainly happened due to small declines in the 'educational attainment' and 'political empowerment' parameters, while 'economic participation' and 'ppportunity' scores have improved slightly.
The WEF also said India's economic parity score has trended upwards for the past four years.
In the 'political empowerment' sub-index, India scored within the top 10 on the 'head of state' indicator, but its scores for women's representation at the federal level, in ministerial positions (6.9 per cent) and in Parliament (17.2 per cent), remain relatively low, it added.
The WEF said the world has closed 68.5 per cent of the gender gap overall, but at the current pace, it will take another 134 years — equivalent to five generations — to achieve full gender parity.
Since last year, the gender gap has lessened by only 0.1 percentage points.
"Despite some bright spots, the slow and incremental gains highlighted in this year's Global Gender Gap Report underscore the urgent need for a renewed global commitment to achieving gender parity, particularly in economic and political spheres," WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi said.
"We cannot wait until 2158 for parity. The time for decisive action is now," she added.
Iceland was followed by Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden in the top five.
The UK was ranked 14th, while the US was at 43rd place.