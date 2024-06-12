India ranks 129th on Global Gender Gap Index per the World Economic Forum

India has slipped two places on the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index to arrive at 129th place, while Iceland retains its top position in the rankings, as published on 12 June.

Within South Asia, India was ranked fifth—after Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan; Pakistan was ranked last.

Globally, Sudan was ranked last on the index of 146 countries, while Pakistan has slipped three places, to 145th.

India figured among the economies with the lowest levels of economic parity, alongside Bangladesh, Sudan, Iran, Pakistan, and Morocco. All of them registered less than 30 per cent gender parity in estimated earned income.

However, India showed the best gender parity in terms of enrolment in secondary education, while it scored well on political empowerment of women at 65th rank globally.

With regard to parity in the number of years with female/male heads of state for the last 50 years, India was ranked 10th.