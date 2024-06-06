74 women in 18th Lok Sabha: Less than 2019, well below 1/3rd

The Lower House of Parliament has failed to see a significant rise in the representation of women after the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 797 women candidates contested the polls this year. However, the number of women getting one of the 543 Lok Sabha seats has actually declined slightly since the 17th Lok Sabha was made up in 2019.

Just 74 women have been elected in 2024, versus the 78 in 2019.

Still, from 2 women MPs in 1998, 12 in 2014 and 11 in 2024, it has been an eventful journey and one which mirrors the place of women in our society, the TMC leaders told The Times of India.

Yes, over the years, the participation of women in the general elections has seen a positive shift, both in terms of the number of candidates contesting and the increasing engagement of female voters. However, that still leaves us far from the one-third of seats for women that the Women's Reservation Bill calls for.