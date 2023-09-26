Women's Reservation Bill: Can new law on women lawmakers close gender gap?

India is celebrating a major breakthrough for female politicians — a new law, passed unanimously by parliament, is designed to reserve one-third of seats for women in the lower house of the assembly and the parliaments of India's 28 states.

To conservative Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the law is "a testament to 'Naya Bharat' (New India)" that will be discussed for generations.

"It is our privilege that the chance to script history was given to us by millions of Indians," Modi said addressing the members of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).