India rises to 9th globally in forest area, but critics question real gains

India has climbed to the ninth spot worldwide for total forest area and retains its third rank in annual forest area gain, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Global Forest Resources Assessment 2025. While Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav hailed this as a significant achievement, crediting large-scale afforestation drives, critics have repeatedly questioned the cause for celebration.

The claim of increased green cover and forest gain faces heavy criticism from experts and environmentalists.

The India State of Forest Report 2023 (ISFR 2023), a key domestic assessment and the latest official insight on India's forests, reports that forest and tree cover combined account for 25.17 per cent of India's geographical area, with an increase of 1,445.81 sq km since 2021.

But many ecologists argue that these figures are misleading.