India at 85th in Henley Passport Index, visa-free access down to 57 nations
India’s ranking on the index has seen significant swings — from a high of 71 in 2006 to a low of 90 during the Covid pandemic
Passports continue to serve as the ultimate gateway for international travel, fundamentally determining how freely the citizens of a country can cross borders. According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Asia has maintained its dominance on the global mobility map, with Singapore officially reclaiming its place as the world’s most powerful passport.
Singaporean passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a staggering 195 destinations worldwide, the highest in the Index’s history. This milestone clearly demonstrates Singapore’s far-reaching diplomatic relations and the economic clout it wields internationally.
Closely following Singapore are South Korea and Japan, ranked second and third respectively, providing visa-free access to 190 and 189 destinations. China also stands out as a major gainer, having climbed from 94th position in 2015 to 64th in 2025 — an impressive 30-place jump. This remarkable ascent is attributed to China’s broadening global presence through expansive diplomacy and trade relationships, as well as strategic visa policy negotiations.
India's passport, meanwhile, has fallen to 85th place this year, a drop of five places from 2024. This fluctuating ranking mirrors India’s changing diplomatic engagements and evolving global travel policies.
Europe continues to enjoy a strong foothold among the world's most powerful passports, with numerous countries sharing the fourth and fifth positions.
Notable mentions in the top 10 include countries like New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, underscoring the diversity of nations providing extensive travel freedom to their citizens.
The interplay of geopolitical relationships, economic collaboration, and reciprocal visa agreements continue to shape this competitive mobility landscape, influencing how passports gain or lose strength.
Changes in passport rankings
Several interesting shifts have marked the 2025 Henley Passport Index rankings. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced remarkable progress, vaulting from 10th place to 8th this year.
This leap has granted Emirati citizens visa-free travel to 184 destinations as of October 2025, signaling the UAE’s rapidly expanding geopolitical influence and successful bilateral diplomatic efforts in securing broader travel agreements.
On the other side of the spectrum, the United States, which topped the rankings back in 2014, has slipped considerably to tie for 12th place in 2025 with Malaysia. The USA’s visa-free access has reduced to 180 countries, reflecting increased travel restrictions and changing global diplomatic dynamics.
Similarly, the United Kingdom has dropped two places to 8th position, marking its lowest ranking since it led the Index in 2015. These declines highlight a shifting global balance of power and underline the growing complexity in international mobility regulations affecting even the historically strong passports.
Indian passport on decline
Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 57 countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. This list includes popular destinations such as Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, Malaysia, and the Maldives, among others.
Over the years, India’s ranking on the Henley Index has seen significant swings — reaching a high of 71st in 2006 and a low of 90th during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Despite these fluctuations, India remains a passport of moderate strength but tends to offer economical travel opportunities compared to other countries with comparable rankings.
Among the countries with lowest passport strength, Afghanistan continues to rank last, allowing visa-free travel to only 26 countries.
Other nations facing limited global mobility include Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. On the brighter side, some African countries such as South Africa have seen steady improvements, reflecting efforts to enhance their citizens’ travel freedom.
For citizens, these rankings translate to tangible impacts on business, tourism, and personal freedom. A stronger passport can facilitate global business operations, provide easier access to education and healthcare abroad, and foster cultural exchanges.
Conversely, weaker passports impose barriers that often require lengthy and costly visa application processes, sometimes curtailing global opportunities.