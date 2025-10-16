India at 85th in Henley Passport Index, visa-free access down to 57 nations

Passports continue to serve as the ultimate gateway for international travel, fundamentally determining how freely the citizens of a country can cross borders. According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Asia has maintained its dominance on the global mobility map, with Singapore officially reclaiming its place as the world’s most powerful passport.

Singaporean passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a staggering 195 destinations worldwide, the highest in the Index’s history. This milestone clearly demonstrates Singapore’s far-reaching diplomatic relations and the economic clout it wields internationally.

Closely following Singapore are South Korea and Japan, ranked second and third respectively, providing visa-free access to 190 and 189 destinations. China also stands out as a major gainer, having climbed from 94th position in 2015 to 64th in 2025 — an impressive 30-place jump. This remarkable ascent is attributed to China’s broadening global presence through expansive diplomacy and trade relationships, as well as strategic visa policy negotiations.

India's passport, meanwhile, has fallen to 85th place this year, a drop of five places from 2024. This fluctuating ranking mirrors India’s changing diplomatic engagements and evolving global travel policies.

Europe continues to enjoy a strong foothold among the world's most powerful passports, with numerous countries sharing the fourth and fifth positions.

Notable mentions in the top 10 include countries like New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, underscoring the diversity of nations providing extensive travel freedom to their citizens.

The interplay of geopolitical relationships, economic collaboration, and reciprocal visa agreements continue to shape this competitive mobility landscape, influencing how passports gain or lose strength.

Changes in passport rankings

Several interesting shifts have marked the 2025 Henley Passport Index rankings. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced remarkable progress, vaulting from 10th place to 8th this year.