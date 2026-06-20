'India' to be replaced by 'Bharat' on degrees and marksheets at Chhattisgarh varsity

A central university in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has decided to replace the word "India" with "Bharat" in its marksheets, degree certificates and official communications, a senior university official said on Saturday.

Guru Ghasidas Central University took the decision around six months ago, with its standing committee passing a resolution to this effect, Vice Chancellor Alok Kumar Chakrawal told PTI.

"Gradually, the word 'Bharat' will replace 'India' in marksheets, degrees and official communications," he said.

At present, the university's marksheets and degree certificates carry references to both India and Bharat in English and Hindi respectively. Under the new policy, the word "India" appearing in English will also be replaced with "Bharat", Chakrawal said.

He added that the transition would be implemented after the existing stock of marksheets and degree certificates is exhausted.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Chakrawal referred to the use of the term "Bharat" during the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023.

"During the G20 meetings, the Honourable President used the word 'Bharat' in an official dinner invitation. When the highest constitutional authority in the country follows this tradition, we are also following it. It is a matter of our tradition," he said.