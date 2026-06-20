'India' to be replaced by 'Bharat' on degrees and marksheets at Chhattisgarh varsity
Guru Ghasidas Central University says the change reflects India's civilisational tradition and will be implemented once existing stocks of certificates are exhausted
A central university in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has decided to replace the word "India" with "Bharat" in its marksheets, degree certificates and official communications, a senior university official said on Saturday.
Guru Ghasidas Central University took the decision around six months ago, with its standing committee passing a resolution to this effect, Vice Chancellor Alok Kumar Chakrawal told PTI.
"Gradually, the word 'Bharat' will replace 'India' in marksheets, degrees and official communications," he said.
At present, the university's marksheets and degree certificates carry references to both India and Bharat in English and Hindi respectively. Under the new policy, the word "India" appearing in English will also be replaced with "Bharat", Chakrawal said.
He added that the transition would be implemented after the existing stock of marksheets and degree certificates is exhausted.
Explaining the rationale behind the move, Chakrawal referred to the use of the term "Bharat" during the G20 Summit hosted by India in 2023.
"During the G20 meetings, the Honourable President used the word 'Bharat' in an official dinner invitation. When the highest constitutional authority in the country follows this tradition, we are also following it. It is a matter of our tradition," he said.
The vice chancellor said the term "Bharat" has deep roots in Indian civilisation and culture.
"Historically, the region of Aryavarta and Jambudweep has been referred to as Bharat. The name India was given by foreigners for their convenience. We need not be guided by what outsiders thought. Our culture and tradition have always referred to the country as Bharat, and we are making an effort to reinforce that tradition," he said.
Chakrawal added that people have referred to the country by different names over time, reflecting their own understanding, and declined to comment further on those interpretations.
Meanwhile, officials of some state universities, including Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya in Raipur and Atal Bihari Vajpayee University in Bilaspur, said no such decision had been taken by their institutions so far. They also said no guidelines had been issued by authorities regarding such a change.