Jinnah, Mohd Iqbal, Sir Syed...

The recent proposal to remove references to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Mohammad Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan from Jammu University’s postgraduate Political Science syllabus has shocked those who value academic freedom and oppose the erasure of historical perspectives. Critics warn that this move is a dangerous attempt to erase key perspectives and rewrite modern Indian history.

Even more shocking is how quickly, in just four days, the recommendation to drop these names from the syllabus was pushed through.

The controversy began on 20 March, when the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested the chapter on Jinnah in the ‘Minorities and the Nation’ paper. Almost immediately, vice-chancellor Umesh Rai formed a committee to review the syllabus. Led by Prof. Naresh Padha, the committee recommended removing all material related to Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Iqbal from the MA Political Science syllabus.

The press release issued by the head of the department of Political Science, Jammu University reads: ‘The faculty/ department affairs committee (DAC) meeting was held on 22 March 2026… After a through consideration, the committee unanimously resolved to recommend the removal of topics concerning Mohd. Ali Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohd. Iqbal from the course content of PIPSTC 102 of the One Year Postgraduate Programme and course content of P2PSTC 302 of the Two Year Postgraduate Programme in Political Science.’

The recommendation was forwarded to the board of studies (BoS), which was scheduled to meet online on 24 March to deliberate and take a final decision. Although the BoS’s decision was not made public, it is widely believed that the proposed changes have been approved. All of this happened within a span of four days — without public debate, without consulting academics, and without seeking input from other educational institutions.