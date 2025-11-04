India tops migrant list to OECD nations, but talent underuse remains a concern

India has cemented its position as the world’s largest source of migrants to OECD countries, according to the International Migration Outlook 2025 report, which underscores both the scale and complexity of Indian migration patterns. The report reveals that permanent migration flows to developed economies remain 15 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, underscoring India’s pivotal role in shaping global migration trends.

A key finding of the report is the surge in skilled labour migration from India, particularly in the healthcare sector. Health and care visas issued to Indian nationals rose by 75 per cent, reflecting the increasing international demand for Indian-trained professionals.

However, the report cautions that despite their growing numbers, many Indian migrants face systemic obstacles abroad, including delays in the recognition of foreign qualifications and insufficient employment integration support, issues that are especially acute for women migrants.

Family reunification continues to account for the largest share of migration to OECD nations at 40 per cent, often with limited mechanisms for job market integration. The report calls for targeted policy reforms that streamline skills recognition, improve access to language and employment assistance, and promote a human-centred approach to migrant governance.

The OECD also highlights India’s leadership role in the Colombo Process, a regional framework for Asian labour-sending countries, as a key platform to enhance the benefits of circular migration.

It stresses the importance of ensuring that the growing outflow of skilled healthcare and technology professionals contributes to India’s development goals rather than exacerbating the challenge of brain drain.

Indian healthcare professionals now form a significant part of the workforce in countries such as the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. Yet, credential recognition remains a persistent challenge, often preventing highly qualified doctors and nurses from working at their skill level upon migration.