Indian airlines to resume Doha flights from 1 May after regional disruption
Services restart following weeks of restricted airspace amid tensions in West Asia
Indian airlines are set to resume regular flight operations to Doha from 1 May, signalling a gradual return to normal air travel in the region after weeks of disruption caused by conflict in West Asia.
Leading carriers, including Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, are preparing to restore services connecting the Qatari capital with several Indian cities and regional hubs.
In a statement shared on social media, the Embassy of India in Doha confirmed that operations at Hamad International Airport would expand as part of a broader effort to stabilise aviation links. Flights between Doha and multiple destinations in India are expected to recommence from the beginning of May.
The restart follows a prolonged period of restricted air travel after hostilities escalated in late February, when a joint United States–Israeli military operation targeting Iran triggered wider regional tensions. The situation led to significant disruption across West Asian airspace.
Qatar, despite its diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, experienced considerable impact. Its airspace was largely closed to commercial traffic for nearly two months, with the Doha airport operating only limited emergency and evacuation services during that time.
Recent developments, including a fragile ceasefire brokered in Islamabad and subsequently extended by Donald Trump, have created conditions for a cautious resumption of international aviation activity. This has also allowed insurers to gradually reinstate coverage for flights in the region.
However, officials have warned that the situation remains fluid. The Indian Embassy has advised travellers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules, terminals and bookings, as operations continue to depend on evolving security and coordination measures.
The resumption of flights is being seen as an important step towards restoring connectivity and easing travel disruptions for passengers between India and Qatar.
With IANS inputs
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