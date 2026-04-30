Indian airlines to resume Doha flights from 1 May after regional disruption

Indian airlines are set to resume regular flight operations to Doha from 1 May, signalling a gradual return to normal air travel in the region after weeks of disruption caused by conflict in West Asia.

Leading carriers, including Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, are preparing to restore services connecting the Qatari capital with several Indian cities and regional hubs.

In a statement shared on social media, the Embassy of India in Doha confirmed that operations at Hamad International Airport would expand as part of a broader effort to stabilise aviation links. Flights between Doha and multiple destinations in India are expected to recommence from the beginning of May.

The restart follows a prolonged period of restricted air travel after hostilities escalated in late February, when a joint United States–Israeli military operation targeting Iran triggered wider regional tensions. The situation led to significant disruption across West Asian airspace.