Spotlight on foreign travel by judges and a badminton tournament in London

Until a few years ago, it was not just what event the judge could go to, it was also what s/he said that was vetted by New Delhi. Says another lawyer, “A few years ago, a chief justice of India at a seminar rattled off figures showing huge pendency of cases, and how he helped reduce the case load. This was picked up by the Washington Post that did a scathing story on India losing its place in the sun, its inability to attract FDI and its inability to get its act together where litigation and red tape was concerned. It led to several red faces in Delhi. In the past, such requests would be denied at the level of the law minister.”

Referring to the controversy, a senior lawyer said, “The problem with private meetings (where government functionaries are present) are that they are not minuted. Such meetings raise suspicion from the point of view of transparency. The law ministry should not be supporting such events and adding credence to them.”

The practice of attending private events has picked up in the past 15 years, sources say. “Now judges think nothing of attending events of private entities. A few years ago, we were agog when a CJI visited a private university. Now these universities, for instance, print brochures with the judges’ photographs displayed prominently. The judges do not realise they are the product being marketed.”

Senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir, however, says, “The burqa age of judges is over. We have to make the transit from judges being aloof, dispassionate. Judges too should be allowed to attend private dinners, raise a toast. A judge should follow a conscientious morality while donning the robe. If judges decide on evidence and not public perception, they are good to go.”

In 2008, this reporter managed to obtain the foreign travel orders of judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts after an eight-month RTI battle with the department of justice. The Supreme Court, then headed by CJI K.G. Balakrishnan, reportedly refused to allow the details to be made public on the ground that the judiciary was not under the RTI.

For the UPA government, the reporter’s query was a test also of the robustness of the newly minted RTI Act 2005 and Hansraj Bhardwaj as law minister and Shivraj Patil, home minister, managed to override the CJI’s objections, paving the way for hundreds of FTOs to be shared by March 2008.

The longest official trips, coincidentally, were during the summer breaks. Then CJI, the late Y.K. Sabharwal, was out of the country for two months on official work from 31 May-1 July 2006 to attend a conference in Montreal and another at Edinburgh, travelling first class with his spouse. The visit included a trip to Niagara falls and Lake Louise. The previous year, too, he was busy attending conferences, coincidentally also during the summer break, between 25 May and 3 July 2005, travelling first class to London, Washington, Edinburgh, and Paris.

Edinburgh was a favourite destination of Balakrishnan, who later became CJI. He was away for a month beginning June 2006 for work to Toronto, Edinburgh, Amsterdam and Zurich.

The UPA regime cracked the whip, with the law minister telling the CJI that judges should avoid foreign visits on work days. In August 2008, he wrote to the CJI, 'In case you feel the high court should be represented in any event abroad, then you may like to restrict the size of the official delegation to one only'. More importantly, the clearance would henceforth be given by the PMO, he said.

The law ministry refused to answer questions on who vets the proposals for a judge’s foreign travel in the present context.