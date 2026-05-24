An apology may be in order, your lordship
An open letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, from concerned citizen A.C. Roach
Hon'ble Chief Justice,
May I, a humble member of the Blatta (Oriental) genus of cockroaches, make so bold as to express my utter stupefaction at your recent statement in open court in which you termed unemployed youth, RTI activists, media personnel and social media activists as "cockroaches" and "parasites"? Posterity will record these uncalled for and demeaning words as the nadir of judicial propriety and gravitas. Kindly allow me to explain why.
It appears, from what is available in the public domain, that you were at the time dealing with the issue of a proliferation of lawyers with dubious degrees. Your desire to identify and weed out such elements from the legal profession is understandable, and even commendable, and should be supported by all.
But your subsequent leap of hubris, not faith, was totally unwarranted and a step too far even in these dismal times when the vocabulary of public discourse has plumbed new depths. The contemptuous characterisation of our youth and civil society is something we have come to expect from our politicians, but not from the senior-most judicial officer in the country, the custodian of the letter and spirit of the Constitution, whose every word is engraved in time, the beacon and conscience keeper of the nation.
Which is why, my lord, it pains me to say that your unfair and insensitive obiter dicta has dimmed the glow of the beacon and induced a perception that the keeper has not been true to his charge. It has at one fell swoop insulted and humiliated these sections of society, cast on them aspersions which are neither true nor justified and, even more dangerous, exposed a heart of darkness in the country's judicial anatomy which does not bode well for a liberal democracy. Your lordship's subsequent 'clarification' does not dispel the apprehensions your comments have generated.
A democracy remains healthy not only on the basis of institutions of the state, but on the shoulders of a vibrant civil society and non-state actors. These participants — activists, NGOs, social media, RTI applicants, fact checkers — are the benign bacteria in our body politic that maintain our immune systems, keep in check those organisms that would destroy us, and ensure that democracy and a liberal order survives. By castigating them in such derogatory language, my lord, you have exposed a side of the higher judiciary we did not imagine existed. It has left us confused, apprehensive and fearful.
Are you aware, your honour, that there are 28 million educated unemployed youth in the country, and an additional 100 million who have stopped looking for jobs (The Wire, 23 May 2026)? That 67 per cent of unemployed youth today are graduates, compared to 32 per cent in 2004? (Azim Premji University 'State of Working India Report', published in Deccan Herald 1 May 2026). And 80 million workers have left cities owing to lack of job opportunities and gone back to their villages: the government classifies them as employed in agriculture!
This worsening position is not due to the indolence of these unfortunate youngsters, but because of faulty government policies in education, industrialisation and economic 'growth' which promote inequity, concentration of wealth and capital-intensive projects, and have decimated the MSME sector. They deserve our empathy, not an elitist condemnation.
Finally, my lord, heed the power of language and choose carefully the patois you employ. For language is a double-edged sword, it can soothe or wound, it can demean or dignify, it can sustain or destroy, it can be a paean or a dog-whistle. It is dangerous to employ words loosely.
History is replete with instances where carefully chosen words have preceded, and laid the ground for, mass persecution, ethnic cleansing and even genocide.
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The killing of a million Tutsis in Rwanda was preceded by a campaign that classified them as 'inyenzi' which, coincidentally, means cockroaches; in Hitler's Germany, Jews were called parasites and rats; Zionists later termed Palestinians as 'vermin' and 'animals'; nearer home, minorities from Bangladesh are stigmatised as 'termites' and protesters as 'andolanjeevi'. All such branding is invariably followed by dehumanising of entire sections of society and their persecution on a large scale.
It is possible your unfortunate vocabulary may have the same effect in India, for your words feed into the executive's own narrative: the segments of society you have, perhaps unwittingly and unintendedly, vilified are precisely the ones the government of the day considers its enemies and obstacles to its authoritarianism. It may now be emboldened to move against them even more aggressively, confident that it now has your institution's support.
That would be a disaster, an opening of the floodgates that shall eventually consume all the pillars of democracy, including the one over which your honour presides.
At the end of the day, your lordship, this unnecessary disparagement of the youth, civil society activists and social media may lead to a loss of credibility in the institution you head, in its ability (or even willingness) to confront an authoritarian executive, to protect the rights of minorities, and to uphold the letter and spirit of a liberal and inclusive Constitution. A democracy cannot long survive such a loss.
Which is why, sir, you may consider a more explicit retraction and withdrawal of the statement made by you, not just a clarification. An apology to the nation at large will go a long way in restoring the confidence of the citizenry in an institution which is, after all, the last bastion of rights and liberty. To err is human, to admit it is divine.
With profound regards and my own humble apologies for intruding on your valuable time,
I remain, your lordship,
A.C. Roach
Views are personal. More of the writer's works here
Avay Shukla is a retired IAS officer and author of Holy Cows and Loose Cannons — the Duffer Zone Chronicles and other works. He blogs at avayshukla.blogspot.com