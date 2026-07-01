Passport fees jump from 1 July amid ‘citizenship document’ row

As the debate over whether a passport is proof of Indian citizenship continues to dominate public discourse, obtaining the country's most sought-after travel document has become significantly more expensive.

From 1 July, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has implemented a revised fee structure for passport-related services, raising charges across nearly every category — from fresh applications and renewals to Tatkaal services, replacement of lost or damaged passports, Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) and other passport-linked documentation. The revised rates apply to applications filed both in India and through Indian missions and consulates abroad.

The fee hike comes against the backdrop of a recent controversy over passport issuance and citizenship, prompting the MEA to issue a categorical clarification on 24 June that a passport is merely a travel document and not proof of Indian citizenship.

In its statement, the ministry said: "A passport is a travel document. Its issuance does not confer citizenship on an individual. The Passport Act and the Citizenship Act operate independently, and passport authorities are empowered to issue, refuse or revoke passports in accordance with the provisions of the Passport Act."

For adult applicants, the fee for a 36-page passport under the normal category has increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, while the cost of a 60-page passport has risen from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

The steepest revisions have been made under the Tatkaal scheme. A 36-page passport will now cost Rs 5,000, up from Rs 3,500, while a 60-page Tatkaal passport will cost Rs 6,000, compared with Rs 4,000 earlier.