Indian roadworks pitted with fund scarcity, debts, poor construction

Experts concerned with sustainability point out that what India needs is affordable and faster, low-cost train network, not fancy highways and bullet trains. Pointing out that merely 2 per cent of Indians own cars, they argue that while highways will ensure speedy travel between the outskirts of one city to another, they would add to vehicular congestion inside the cities and add to the pollution and fuel costs.

On paper, some experts contend, India’s road infrastructure is better than China’s. Our cumulative road network at the beginning of 2022 was 5.9 million km, which is longer than China's (4.6 million km), though slightly smaller than the US's (6.7 million km).

However, only 3 per cent of these roads in India were national highways, and 75 per cent of the highways are only two-lane. Roads as a result are congested and road maintenance is underfunded. At the same time, 40 per cent of the roads are dirt roads, and over 30 per cent of our villages have no access to all-weather roads.

China’s highways have more or less tripled from around 50,000 km in 2000 to around 160,000 km by the end of 2020. In just two decades, China had added highways that are 20 per cent longer than the entire US interstate highway system. India, too, has tripled its highways over the same duration, but the network is far less impressive than China; because they are of lower quality, narrower, less well-maintained and only make up a very small part of the total system of roads in the country.

A parliamentary standing committee report in 2021 suggested that more than 800 road projects were running late and were delayed. The Bharatmala Pariyojana – Phase I, which is crucial to coastal and port connectivity and which was targeted to be completed in 2021–22, has been put off to 2025–26.