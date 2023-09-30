India's 2023 monsoon season ends at 94% of normal, regional variability remains

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that rainfall over the country, as a whole, during the monsoon season (June to September), was 94 per cent of its long period average.

It said that seasonal rainfalls over northwest, central India, south peninsula, and northeast India were 101 per cent, 100 per cent, 92 per cent and 82 per cent of respective long period average.

Rainfall ranging from 94 percent to 106 percent of the long-period average (LPA) is categorised as normal.

Nonetheless, it's important to note that even when cumulative rainfall during the monsoon season is considered normal, it doesn't necessarily guarantee an evenly distributed spread of precipitation across both space and time.

The Indian monsoon is subject to inherent fluctuations and changes that transpire over time due to a variety of natural factors, collectively referred to as natural variability. According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the 2023 monsoon concluded with 94.4 percent cumulative rainfall, classified as "normal" due to the presence of favourable factors that countered the impact of El Nino.