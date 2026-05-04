India’s air traffic slows in April amid West Asia disruptions
Domestic and international passenger numbers decline as regional tensions impact flight operations
India’s air traffic witnessed a slowdown in April, with both domestic and international passenger volumes declining compared to March, according to figures released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Domestic carriers handled around 14.08 million passengers during the month, marking a 4 per cent drop both year-on-year and on a monthly basis. The decline was more pronounced in international travel, where passenger numbers fell by 20 per cent month-on-month to approximately 2.83 million.
The dip has been attributed largely to disruptions in the West Asia, where ongoing tensions affected flight schedules and reduced connectivity across key transit routes.
However, there are signs of gradual recovery. The UAE’s aviation authorities recently confirmed the full restoration of normal air navigation services, following the withdrawal of precautionary restrictions. In response, both Indian and UAE airlines have begun scaling up services between the two countries.
Flight operations across other parts of the West Asia are also improving. Services from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India continue as scheduled, while airspace in Qatar remains partially accessible, with select airlines operating routes between the two countries.
Air traffic from Kuwait and Bahrain has normalised, with multiple carriers running regular services to India. Meanwhile, limited operations have resumed in Iraq and Israel, enabling onward travel to Indian destinations.
Iran’s airspace is still only partially open, primarily for cargo and chartered flights. Authorities have advised Indian nationals to avoid travel to the country and have encouraged those currently there to exit via land routes with assistance from the Indian Embassy. To date, over 2,500 Indian citizens have been helped to leave Iran through these arrangements.
While the situation remains fluid, aviation authorities indicate that connectivity between India and the West Asia is steadily stabilising.
With IANS inputs