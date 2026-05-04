India’s air traffic slows in April amid West Asia disruptions

India’s air traffic witnessed a slowdown in April, with both domestic and international passenger volumes declining compared to March, according to figures released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Domestic carriers handled around 14.08 million passengers during the month, marking a 4 per cent drop both year-on-year and on a monthly basis. The decline was more pronounced in international travel, where passenger numbers fell by 20 per cent month-on-month to approximately 2.83 million.

The dip has been attributed largely to disruptions in the West Asia, where ongoing tensions affected flight schedules and reduced connectivity across key transit routes.

However, there are signs of gradual recovery. The UAE’s aviation authorities recently confirmed the full restoration of normal air navigation services, following the withdrawal of precautionary restrictions. In response, both Indian and UAE airlines have begun scaling up services between the two countries.