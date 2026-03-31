India’s first Iranian crude cargo since 2019 heads towards Gujarat port

India’s first shipment of Iranian crude oil since 2019 is likely headed towards the Gujarat coast, according to ship-tracking data, following a temporary sanctions waiver by the United States.

Commodity analytics firm Kpler said the vessel Ping Shun is en route to Vadinar carrying approximately 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude, marking the first such delivery since May 2019.

“The Indo-Iranian oil trade has flickered back to life,” said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, adding that the shipment comes at a time when Indian refiners are facing tightening inventories.

Shipment details and destination

The tanker, which loaded crude from Kharg Island in early March, is estimated to reach Vadinar on 4 April.

Vadinar houses a refinery operated by Nayara Energy, backed by Russian oil major Rosneft. The port also serves as a supply point for inland refineries such as the Bina facility of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

The identity of the buyer of the cargo has not been disclosed.

Policy context and sanctions waiver

The development follows a decision by the US administration to allow a 30-day window for the purchase of Iranian oil already at sea, aimed at easing global oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The waiver, which expires on 19 April, has opened a limited opportunity for countries such as India to access Iranian crude after years of restrictions.

India’s oil ministry has maintained that any decision to resume imports will be based on techno-commercial viability.

Halt in imports

India had stopped importing Iranian oil in May 2019 after the United States ended sanctions waivers for buyers.

Before that, Iran was among India’s major crude suppliers, accounting for up to 11.5 per cent of total imports at its peak.