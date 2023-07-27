India's smart cities project hounded by delays

India's Smart Cities Mission (SCM) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, identifying 100 cities in order to provide them with core infrastructure, along with a clean and sustainable environment. The government earmarked over $22 billion (nearly €20 billion) for the initiative.

City planners and architects warn that India's metropolises, already crumbling under the massive pressure exerted by continuous migration, could easily descend into urban chaos.

The SCM enabled over 7,800 projects across selected cities with the goal of facilitating economic growth and improving quality of life. So far, 73% of those projects have been completed, according to a government statement issued in response to IndiaSpend news outlet in May. But some of the cities have fared much worse than others.

"This lag in project completion is distributed asymmetrically across the 100 cities, with some cities boasting a good track record, while others fared poorly in execution of projects," said a report from the Centre for Financial Accountability, an independent platform which aims to strengthen and improve financial accountability.