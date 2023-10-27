India’s sports budget: Some states more equal than others?

It’s not unusual practice to resort to political rhetoric on occasions celebrating a sporting achievement. Hence, it was not surprising when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday harped on how the Union government began prioritising sport in 2014, and on India's Olympic dreams for the 2036 edition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Games in Panaji, Goa, the PM Modi said: ‘’The earlier government used to be very modest (about sport). People used to say sports is just a game. Why do we need to spend on it? Our government changed this thinking. We increased the budget. This year’s central sports budget is three times higher than nine years ago.’’

The mood is certainly upbeat in the Indian sporting community at the moment. The Asian Games in Hangzhou has seen the nation notch up a record haul of 107 medals, while their para athletes have also shattered the previous best in the Asian Para Games. If the momentum had been building since an unprecedented seven-medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics (and 19 at the Paralympics), there is now good enough reason to believe that the haul may reach double figures in Paris, in less than a year.