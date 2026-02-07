India–US trade deal a ‘surrender’ by NDA govt, says CPI(ML)-New Democracy
Left party terms framework anti-people, anti-national; flags risks to industry, agriculture
The CPI(ML)-New Democracy on Saturday alleged that the proposed India–US interim trade deal amounts to a “surrender” by the NDA government and warned that its provisions are “anti-people and anti-national”.
In a statement issued here, the party’s general secretary Yatendra Kumar said the framework agreement contains “ominous signs” for India’s industry, agriculture and dairy sectors, and could adversely impact the overall economy. “The framework for an interim trade deal reached with the USA is a surrender by the RSS-BJP-led government,” the statement said.
The party argued that the agreement would open Indian markets to greater competition without adequate safeguards for domestic producers, particularly farmers and small manufacturers. It claimed the framework risks deepening vulnerabilities in agriculture and the unorganised industrial sector.
Linking the deal to the broader economic context, CPI(ML)-New Democracy said the Union Budget presented on 1 February had already revealed a “bleak picture” of the economy, pointing to slow revenue growth, rising government debt, weak agricultural growth and employment generation, and cuts in social sector spending.
“Despite the government’s self-congratulatory claims on economic performance, it cannot hide the dismal situation on the ground,” the statement said, alleging that the unorganised sector and agriculture have borne the brunt of policy decisions over the past 11 years.
The party claimed that the current economic challenges are the outcome of policies pursued during the BJP-led government’s tenure and said the proposed trade framework would exacerbate existing stresses rather than address them.
Strongly condemning the provisions of the India–US framework, CPI(ML)-New Democracy called on opposition parties and Left organisations to mount a united resistance. It urged them to oppose the agreement and ensure that the framework is withdrawn, arguing that it compromises national interests and livelihoods.
The India–US trade framework, announced earlier this week, has triggered sharp political reactions, with several opposition parties questioning its implications for farmers, industry and economic sovereignty.