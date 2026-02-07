Indo-US trade deal harmful to Maharashtra farmers: Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday alleged that the India-US interim trade deal would be detrimental to the interests of farmers in Maharashtra, claiming that zero-duty agricultural imports from the United States would severely hurt domestic producers.

Reacting to the announcement of a framework for an interim trade agreement between India and the US, under which tariffs on Indian exports to the US will be reduced to 18 per cent, Wadettiwar said the arrangement was skewed against Indian farmers.

“The duty on Indian exports to the US will be 18 per cent, but agricultural exports from the US to India will come in at zero per cent duty. This will have a disastrous impact on farmers when new crops arrive in the market,” the former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly told reporters here.

He claimed the agreement would effectively shut Indian farmers out of the market for key crops such as soybean, wheat, cotton and corn. “There will be no market left for these crops. This deal has been signed under pressure, and the Central government will have to face its consequences very soon,” he said.