IndiGo passengers refused to board airline coach; sat on tarmac after landing at Mumbai airport

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.

A short video clipping of the incident was shared on social media, following which Mumbai airport claimed that the airport operators in coordination with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the CISF "cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone".

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline was looking into the incident and "sincerely apologised" to its customers.

The flight that took off from Goa could not land at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, and was diverted to the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

A significant number of flights were impacted at the Delhi airport on Sunday due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the airport operator in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as "passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building".