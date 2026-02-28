IndiGo suspends Middle East flights till midnight amid Iran-related airspace curbs
Air India, Air India Express halt West Asia operations as regional tensions disrupt aviation
IndiGo on Saturday temporarily suspended all flights to and from the Middle East until 0000 hours IST, citing evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the wider region.
“In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs,” the airline said in a post on X.
The suspension affects services to and from multiple destinations, including Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah, according to a source.
IndiGo said the move was guided by safety considerations. “These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority,” it said. “Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible.”
The disruption follows escalating hostilities in West Asia, including Israeli strikes on Iran, which have led to airspace closures and heightened security alerts across parts of the region.
Meanwhile, Air India Express announced the suspension of all west-bound international flights due to the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region.
“We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary,” the airline said in a statement.
Air India also confirmed that it has suspended all its West Asia-bound flights.
“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended,” the airline said in a post on X.
The carrier said it remains committed to maintaining the “highest standards” of safety for passengers and crew. “We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers,” it said.
Earlier in the day, Air India said its Delhi–Tel Aviv flight was returning to India due to the closure of Israeli airspace and would land in Mumbai.
Airlines are continuing to review operations as the regional situation remains fluid.
