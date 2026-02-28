IndiGo suspends Middle East flights till midnight amid Iran-related airspace curbs

IndiGo on Saturday temporarily suspended all flights to and from the Middle East until 0000 hours IST, citing evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the wider region.

“In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs,” the airline said in a post on X.

The suspension affects services to and from multiple destinations, including Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah, according to a source.

IndiGo said the move was guided by safety considerations. “These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority,” it said. “Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

The disruption follows escalating hostilities in West Asia, including Israeli strikes on Iran, which have led to airspace closures and heightened security alerts across parts of the region.

Meanwhile, Air India Express announced the suspension of all west-bound international flights due to the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region.