IndiGo told to trace, deliver baggage separated during flight disruptions within 48 hours

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to locate and return all checked-in baggage separated from passengers during the airline’s widespread flight cancellations and delays, stating that delivery must be completed within 48 hours.

Following a spate of disruptions across the network, the Ministry said passengers who were forced to travel without their luggage should receive their bags at their homes or chosen addresses, without additional follow-up.

“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the Ministry said.