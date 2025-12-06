IndiGo told to trace, deliver baggage separated during flight disruptions within 48 hours
To ensure smooth complaint handling, IndiGo has been instructed to establish dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to locate and return all checked-in baggage separated from passengers during the airline’s widespread flight cancellations and delays, stating that delivery must be completed within 48 hours.
Following a spate of disruptions across the network, the Ministry said passengers who were forced to travel without their luggage should receive their bags at their homes or chosen addresses, without additional follow-up.
“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the Ministry said.
To ensure smooth complaint handling, IndiGo has been instructed to establish dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells. These teams will proactively contact affected travellers to arrange refunds, baggage tracing and alternative travel, rather than waiting for customers to lodge repeated complaints.
The directives come alongside an order for IndiGo to clear all pending refunds. Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry also introduced temporary caps on domestic airfares as disruptions escalated.
IndiGo, India’s largest commercial carrier with 60 per cent market share, has been forced to cancel more than 400 flights across four major airports. According to PTI, the cancellations as of Saturday afternoon were most severe in Bengaluru, which saw 124 flights grounded, followed by Mumbai with 109, Delhi with 106, and Hyderabad with 66.
The Ministry said restoring stranded passengers’ baggage promptly was now a priority, given the scale of disruption and the number of travellers separated from their belongings.
