Indiscriminate disclosure of voter turnout data will cause chaos: EC to SC

It said the petitioner NGO ‘Association of Democratic Reforms’ has failed to mention a single instance where candidates or voters had filed an election petition on the basis of the allegations raised by the petitioner with respect to the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

"This indicates that the allegation of discrepancies in voter turnout data made by the petitioner in the main petition as well as the present application is misleading, false and based on mere suspicion," it said.

The EC added that the legal regime with regard to Form 17C is peculiar in that while it authorises the polling agent at the close of the poll to get a copy of Form 17C, a general disclosure of the nature as sought by the petitioner is not provided in the statutory framework.

"It is submitted that a wholesome disclosure of Form 17C is amenable to mischief and vitiation of the entire electoral space.

"At the moment, the original Form 17C is only available in the strong room and a copy only with the polling agents whose signature it bears. Therefore, there is a one-to-one relationship between each Form 17C and its possessor," it said.

The poll panel added that "indiscriminate disclosure" and public posting on the website increases the possibility of the images being morphed, including the counting results which then can create widespread public discomfort and mistrust in the entire electoral process.

The poll panel said, "Further, it is submitted that the petitioner has specifically relied on the voter turnout data published by the answering respondent with respect to the first two phases of the ongoing general elections to the Lok Sabha, 2024 and has alleged that there was an increase of 5-6% in the voter turnout data released on the day of polling and in the subsequent press releases for each of the two phases.

"In this regard, it is submitted that the aforesaid allegation is misleading and is unsubstantiated."

It added that the Rules do not permit the giving of a copy of Form 17C to any other entity.

"The contention of the petitioner creates a situation where any member of the public or the elector at the polling station can demand a copy of Form 17C on the argument that it partakes into a character of a public document," it said.

On 17 May, the top court had sought a response within a week from the Election Commission on a plea by an NGO seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.