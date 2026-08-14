Indo-China border: Did India give up Arunachal's ‘Shera 5’ after 2023 skirmish?

Few Indians would have believed that, after Galwan in Ladakh in 2020, India had ceded more territory in Arunachal Pradesh to China when a 'Goodbye India' video by an Arunachal Pradesh-based content creator surfaced on social media a week before Independence Day, warning about alleged Chinese encroachment and infrastructure build-up in the state. Congress media & publicity chief Pawan Khera amplified the video, giving the claims a wider national audience..

The government and the ministries of defence and external affairs were quick to refute the claim as misleading. Yet reports from Arunachal Pradesh continue to raise concerns over alleged loss of access in the Taksing area, with the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) set to undertake a 'Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao' tour of the disputed border area on Saturday, 15 August, to hoist the national flag, The Hindu reported.

"People and youth of Arunachal Pradesh will not accept any attempt to undermine the country's territorial integrity," AAPSU president Meje Taku was quoted as saying.

The statement came after a fact-finding report by the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), which alleged that Chinese soldiers had taken over a patrolling point that had been abandoned by the Indian Army in 2023. The Nah Welfare Society, an organisation representing a tribe living near the international border, has also been flagging alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area.

The PPA said its four-member team, led by former minister Kahfa Bengia, reached the disputed area on 10 July and interacted with local residents and Army personnel stationed in Taksing, Maza and Galemo.