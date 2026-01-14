Indore water contamination: Audit indicates 15 deaths linked to diarrhoea

An audit submitted to the Indore district administration has suggested that 15 of the 21 recent deaths in Bhagirathpura may be linked in some form to an acute outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea triggered by contaminated drinking water, according to officials familiar with the findings.

The document — prepared by a government medical college committee — remains with district magistrate Shivam Verma, who acknowledged its submission but did not divulge its full contents.

The crisis in Bhagirathpura — in Indore, often touted as India’s cleanest city — has prompted fresh scrutiny of civic infrastructure. On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh health department reported five new diarrhoea cases from the locality, with chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani confirming treatment in outpatient facilities.

Officially, the administration has confirmed six deaths directly caused by diarrhoea and vomiting from contaminated water. But local residents insist the toll is higher, alleging 23 fatalities including infants, feeding perceptions of a cover-up.

As of the latest data, 436 patients have been hospitalised since the outbreak began on 29 December. Of these, 403 have been discharged and 33 remain under treatment, including eight in intensive care.

The administration has provided Rs 2 lakh in financial aid to 18 affected families, and officials have emphasised humanitarian support rather than political rhetoric.

The incident has quickly become a political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh, drawing sharp public criticism from leaders across parties.