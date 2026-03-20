Indu Malhotra, Venugopal named to expert panel on NCERT legal studies

An expert committee comprising senior legal figures is set to finalise the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum on legal studies for middle and senior school levels, following directions from the Supreme Court.

The Hindu reported that the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra and senior advocate K.K. Venugopal have agreed to be part of the panel. The committee is also expected to work in coordination with Aniruddha Bose in his role as Director of the National Judicial Academy.

The submission was made before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who welcomed the development, noting that the selected members were well suited to guide the framing of the curriculum.

The move follows the court’s recent intervention over content in a Class 8 Social Science textbook that referred to “corruption in the judiciary”. Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report earlier this month, the court had expressed concern that the material could create a negative perception of the judiciary among students.