Inside story behind suspension of two Mamata loyalists from LS and Assembly

A Mamata Banerjee loyalist and a vocal MLA in the Bengal Assembly, Kunal Ghosh was on Wednesday suspended for the day and removed from the House by marshals.

While dramatic scenes were playing out in the Assembly in Kolkata, another trusted Mamata loyalist, Kalyan Banerjee, was suspended from the Lok Sabha by the Speaker for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.

Banerjee, known for his acerbic tongue, was suspended from the Lok Sabha after he allegedly got into an altercation with Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, leader of the breakaway faction of MPs who have been allowed by the Speaker to join the National Citizens' Party of Tripura.

Dastidar complained that she and several other MPs of the breakaway faction were called traitors and abused by Banerjee within the Parliament House. A defiant Banerjee dismissed the allegations as baseless and asserted that he would continue to attend Parliament and sit outside.

In Kolkata, Kunal Ghosh protested as the breakaway faction's chief whip, Akhruzzaman, rose to speak during the discussion on the Home department's budget.

Ghosh loudly objected, saying he was supposed to speak but that his name was being repeatedly dropped from the list of speakers. The Assembly Speaker asked Ghosh to return to his seat and, when he refused, suspended him and had him physically removed.

Ghosh later told the media that the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee was functioning as the BJP's loyal opposition and was avoiding critical references to the budget.