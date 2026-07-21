Kolkata: Mamata's Martyrs' Day rally draws large crowd despite court cap

The stage, erected on Cathedral Road opposite Birla Planetarium after obtaining the court's permission, was allegedly vandalised late on Monday night. TMC leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra, alleged that unidentified miscreants damaged the pandal, pulled down banners and attempted to disrupt preparations for the annual programme.

The court sought a report from the police on the action taken and directed a joint commissioner of police to ensure that no further incidents took place during the rally.

Appearing for the Kalighat faction, advocate Arka Nag told the court that an email detailing the alleged attack had been sent to Chief Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty soon after the incident, while reminding the bench that security arrangements had already been the subject of previous judicial orders.

The alleged vandalism came only hours after Mamata Banerjee had inspected the venue. During her visit on Monday evening, she claimed her party was facing hurdles in organising the programme and alleged that supporters travelling from different districts were struggling to find accommodation in Kolkata.

At around 11.00 pm, videos circulated on social media showing banners strewn across Cathedral Road and parts of the temporary structure apparently dismantled.

Within minutes, Mamata Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, O'Brien and several senior leaders rushed back to the venue. Addressing supporters through a handheld microphone, Mamata accused "miscreants" of attempting to derail the Martyrs' Day programme. "We will remain here throughout the night. No one will be allowed to disrupt the 21 July martyrs' tribute," she declared.

Banerjee and other senior leaders stayed at the venue until dawn as workers repaired the damaged stage under police protection. The overnight vigil continued despite intermittent rain.

At around 1.30 am, Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra went live on Facebook from the venue. "Unidentified individuals tried to sabotage Mamata Banerjee's programme. But we will not bow down. The stage has already been restored and Martyrs' Day will be observed as planned," she said.

By Tuesday morning, little trace of the previous night's disruption remained. The stage had been rebuilt, decorations restored and workers continued final preparations amid heavy police presence. Supporters from across West Bengal kept arriving through persistent showers. Families of the 13 martyrs were welcomed onto the stage, while senior leaders including Babul Supriyo, Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay joined the programme.

Among the more striking images was the sight of many workers quietly eating dry muri (puffed rice) with green chillies while sitting on plastic sheets spread across the rain-soaked ground.

Tukai Das, who travelled from Dabgram in Siliguri, said, "Long before we reached the corridors of power, this dry puffed rice was the primary fuel for our struggle. Before joining rallies or after spending hours putting up posters, this was what kept us going."

Another supporter said, "Mamata Banerjee cannot be suppressed. Even with an empty stomach, our resolve has not changed. The fight is far from over".