Kolkata: Mamata's Martyrs' Day rally draws large crowd despite court cap
Rival TMC faction draws sparse turnout, Congress makes modest Martyrs' Day 'debut'
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ongoing 21 July Martyrs' Day rally appeared to draw a crowd far exceeding the limit imposed by the Calcutta High Court, with thousands of supporters packing the Birla Planetarium area despite the court having capped attendance at 2,500-3,000 people and shifted the event from its traditional Esplanade venue to ease traffic congestion.
The annual event commemorates the 13 Youth Congress workers killed in police firing during a march to Writers' Buildings on 21 July 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was still a Congress leader. While the TMC has observed the day as its principal political rally since breaking away from the Congress, the latter this year held its own parallel commemoration at Shahid Minar, a first.
At the Congress programme — despite being considerably hampered by mud and slush caused by overnight rain — organisers erected a 'Wall of Remembrance' featuring photographs from the 1993 movement, including an image of Mamata Banerjee leading the march, alongside displays adversely commenting on her subsequent political journey.
Congress general-secretary Ashutosh Chatterjee said, "We do not distort history. Although the procession was led by Mamata Banerjee and she later became chief minister, the investigation yielded no results. We have placed the facts before the people. Let them decide."
The Congress also alleged that its workers faced obstruction while travelling to Kolkata. State Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar claimed buses carrying supporters were attacked in Bankura and East Medinipur districts, and transport operators in several districts were pressured not to provide vehicles. "No force can stop the Congress. Despite every obstacle, workers and supporters have continued to arrive at Shahid Minar in large numbers," Sarkar said.
While Mamata Banerjee's event witnessed a sea of supporters stretching well beyond the designated venue, the parallel Martyrs' Day programme organised by the breakaway Ritabrata Banerjee faction of the TMC saw only a thin turnout. Mamata Banerjee's name and photograph were markedly absent from the venue, though veteran leaders including Krishna Chakraborty and Madan Mitra attended.
The 'main' TMC event unfolded against the backdrop of an alleged overnight attack on the dais erected for the day, prompting sharp observations from Calcutta High Court over police security arrangements.
Hearing an urgent petition by the 'Kalighat Trinamool' (a reference to Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence) faction, Justice Saugata Bhattacharya questioned how the alleged vandalism could have occurred despite earlier court directions to maintain law and order around the venue.
"The court had issued directives to prevent any untoward incidents. The police had been instructed to maintain law and order. How could such an incident occur despite these measures?" the judge asked.
The stage, erected on Cathedral Road opposite Birla Planetarium after obtaining the court's permission, was allegedly vandalised late on Monday night. TMC leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra, alleged that unidentified miscreants damaged the pandal, pulled down banners and attempted to disrupt preparations for the annual programme.
The court sought a report from the police on the action taken and directed a joint commissioner of police to ensure that no further incidents took place during the rally.
Appearing for the Kalighat faction, advocate Arka Nag told the court that an email detailing the alleged attack had been sent to Chief Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty soon after the incident, while reminding the bench that security arrangements had already been the subject of previous judicial orders.
The alleged vandalism came only hours after Mamata Banerjee had inspected the venue. During her visit on Monday evening, she claimed her party was facing hurdles in organising the programme and alleged that supporters travelling from different districts were struggling to find accommodation in Kolkata.
At around 11.00 pm, videos circulated on social media showing banners strewn across Cathedral Road and parts of the temporary structure apparently dismantled.
Within minutes, Mamata Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, O'Brien and several senior leaders rushed back to the venue. Addressing supporters through a handheld microphone, Mamata accused "miscreants" of attempting to derail the Martyrs' Day programme. "We will remain here throughout the night. No one will be allowed to disrupt the 21 July martyrs' tribute," she declared.
Banerjee and other senior leaders stayed at the venue until dawn as workers repaired the damaged stage under police protection. The overnight vigil continued despite intermittent rain.
At around 1.30 am, Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra went live on Facebook from the venue. "Unidentified individuals tried to sabotage Mamata Banerjee's programme. But we will not bow down. The stage has already been restored and Martyrs' Day will be observed as planned," she said.
By Tuesday morning, little trace of the previous night's disruption remained. The stage had been rebuilt, decorations restored and workers continued final preparations amid heavy police presence. Supporters from across West Bengal kept arriving through persistent showers. Families of the 13 martyrs were welcomed onto the stage, while senior leaders including Babul Supriyo, Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay joined the programme.
Among the more striking images was the sight of many workers quietly eating dry muri (puffed rice) with green chillies while sitting on plastic sheets spread across the rain-soaked ground.
Tukai Das, who travelled from Dabgram in Siliguri, said, "Long before we reached the corridors of power, this dry puffed rice was the primary fuel for our struggle. Before joining rallies or after spending hours putting up posters, this was what kept us going."
Another supporter said, "Mamata Banerjee cannot be suppressed. Even with an empty stomach, our resolve has not changed. The fight is far from over".