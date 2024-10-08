P.T. Usha rejects claims of faulty IOA agreement with RIL, threatens legal action

'Dr. Usha strongly refuted the claims made by Mr. Sahdev Yadav in the CAG report, alleging that she acted without the knowledge of the IOA Executive Council. These claims, according to her, are part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation and discredit the IOA,' a press release from the IOA stated.

'In reality the negotiation proposal was circulated to all Executive Council members on 9 September 2023 and later forwarded by the Acting CEO in a letter dated 5 October 2023. Mr. Rohit Rajpal, representing the Sponsorship Committee, was present at the meetings where the negotiation was discussed,' it continued.

According to the terms of the sponsorship agreement dated 1 August 2022, RIL was permitted to associate with IOA as Official Principal Partner of the Asian Games (2022, 2026), Commonwealth Games (2022, 2026), 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The agreement also gave RIL the authority to build the 'India House' during these Games.

But the CAG report said on 5 December 2023, additional rights for the Winter Olympic Games (2026, 2030) and Youth Olympic Games (2026, 2030) were also granted to RIL through an amended agreement.