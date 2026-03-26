Iran war disrupts fertiliser supplies to India, raises food price concerns

India’s fertiliser supply chain is coming under strain due to disruptions in shipping routes caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, raising concerns over potential impact on agricultural output and food prices.

India, the world’s second-largest fertiliser consumer after China, relies heavily on imports of both raw materials and finished fertilisers, a significant portion of which transits through the Strait of Hormuz — a key maritime chokepoint now affected by the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted fertiliser availability and to shield farmers from adverse impacts.

Stocks sufficient for now, risks ahead

Analysts say current fertiliser stocks are adequate to meet demand for the upcoming sowing season, but warn that prolonged disruptions could alter the situation.

India had urea stocks of around 6.2 million tonnes as of 19 March, which are expected to support the June–September monsoon cropping season under normal conditions.

However, experts caution that continued supply bottlenecks may lead to shortages later in the season.

Siraj Hussain, former Agriculture Secretary, said fertiliser production is “surely going to be impacted” and advised preparedness for possible shortages during the monsoon harvest.

Heavy dependence on imports

India uses nearly 40 million tonnes of urea annually, with production heavily dependent on natural gas — about 85 per cent of which is imported, primarily from Gulf countries.